Intermediate Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Intermediate Software Developer
Our client looking for an intermediate software developer to join their dynamic company. They will be part of an agile development team and will fulfil a pivotal role in delivering quality software applications.
They will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses.
To be successful as a developer at their company, you should have a knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.
Responsibilities:
- To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure.
- To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs.
- Write technical documentation when required.
- To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features.
- Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems.
- Ensure a high standard of coding and application design.
- Plan and estimate development efforts.
- Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques.
- Automate and improve development and release cycles.
Technical Knowledge and Skills:
- 3 years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack.
- Experience working in an agile development team.
- Experience working with Azure Devops.
- GIT
- Minimum of 1 years recent working experience with: ASP.net Core
- An added bonus if you have experience coding using Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks
- At least 3 years of experience in database design
- Experience working with Atlassian Jira.
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (a candidate with this certification is not required but would be beneficial).
- Minimum of 3 years recent working experience with:
- ASP.net
- C#
- SQL Server and working with large volumes of data
- RESTful and SOAP API’s
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
Soft Skills:
- Excellent communication and critical thinking skills.
- Good organisational skills and detail-oriented mindset.
- Experience of working individually as well as in a team.
- Must have a strong sense of responsibility with a good work ethic.
- Staying updated on modern development environments, techniques and trends.
- Strong analytical skills.
- A keen eye for detail and a precise approach to work.
- A passion for coding and technology
Desired Skills:
- ASP.Net
- C#
- HTML
- HTML5
- Javascript
- SQL
About The Employer:
Our client is a IT services and IT consulting company that focuses on powering enterprise mobile messaging, across the entire mobile ecosystem.