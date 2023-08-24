iOS_(Swift)_Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

What are we looking for:

You will be working on the development of a new product for our client. You’ll work with the rest of the iOS team to design and develop a mobile app that is user-friendly, intuitive and powerful. The successful candidate should have experience in Objective-C or Swift programming languages, an understanding of UI/UX principles and techniques such as Sketch prototyping tools.

Key Responsibilities:

Use established software engineering practices to plan, design, code, document, test, release, and monitor progress

Participate in various aspects of the project lifecycle, including requirements analysis, development, testing, and deployment

Research, analyze, design, and create data structures and algorithms that are efficient and accessible for client Design, build and improve applications for iPhone and iPad using Swift

Test and debug your code using Instruments and UI Testing frameworks

Integrates with backend systems and web services to facilitate complete product functionality

Updates, refactors, and maintains code and applications throughout the life of the project

Building custom controllers and UIView subclasses to support iOS applications

Handling the entire life cycle of an app, including software development, testing, bug fixing, and debugging

Non-negotiable requirements:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience developing software for iOS (Swift) platforms with strong background in Objective C and/or Cocoa development and experience with network protocols such as HTTP, SSL,

REST, and/or JSON

Current iOS developer certification is a plus

5 years of experience developing iOS apps, with a focus on development and design using Swift language preferred

Digital experience

Insurance short term or life/financial service industry is advantageous

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Explore new technologies

Location & Type

Cape Town/ Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Objective C

Cocoa

Swift

HTTP

REST

iOS

SAFe

