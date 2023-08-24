iOS_(Swift)_Developer

Aug 24, 2023

What are we looking for:

You will be working on the development of a new product for our client. You’ll work with the rest of the iOS team to design and develop a mobile app that is user-friendly, intuitive and powerful. The successful candidate should have experience in Objective-C or Swift programming languages, an understanding of UI/UX principles and techniques such as Sketch prototyping tools.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Use established software engineering practices to plan, design, code, document, test, release, and monitor progress
  • Participate in various aspects of the project lifecycle, including requirements analysis, development, testing, and deployment
  • Research, analyze, design, and create data structures and algorithms that are efficient and accessible for client Design, build and improve applications for iPhone and iPad using Swift
  • Test and debug your code using Instruments and UI Testing frameworks
  • Integrates with backend systems and web services to facilitate complete product functionality
  • Updates, refactors, and maintains code and applications throughout the life of the project
  • Building custom controllers and UIView subclasses to support iOS applications
  • Handling the entire life cycle of an app, including software development, testing, bug fixing, and debugging

Non-negotiable requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience developing software for iOS (Swift) platforms with strong background in Objective C and/or Cocoa development and experience with network protocols such as HTTP, SSL,
  • REST, and/or JSON
  • Current iOS developer certification is a plus
  • 5 years of experience developing iOS apps, with a focus on development and design using Swift language preferred
  • Digital experience
  • Insurance short term or life/financial service industry is advantageous
  • SAFe Methodology – value stream approach
  • Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)
  • Understanding of back-end integration
  • Explore new technologies

Location & Type

  • Cape Town/ Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Objective C
  • Cocoa
  • Swift
  • HTTP
  • REST
  • iOS
  • SAFe

