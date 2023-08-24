IT Service Delivery Manager

Position: Manager: IT Service Delivery

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

A bachelor’s degree or Equivalent IT Qualification or Diploma

ITIL

CobIT

Minimum 9+ Years Working Experience

4+ years of experience managing people in a technical environment.

4+ years’ experience in participating in on-call rotations and providing after-hours support in an environment that operates 24/7.

5+ years of experience with IT Infrastructure Service Delivery.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES:

Contribute to and influence:

o IT Infrastructure Strategy

o IT Infrastructure Investment Plan

o IT Service desk team

o Application Support team

o Network Monitoring team

o Incident management

o Purchasing and Asset Management team

o Change management process

o Implement best practices in help desk and IT support.

o Ensure policies and procedures are followed by managing and facilitating meetings.

o Ensure that teams are improving performance, service, and product quality.

o Ensure Team SOP’s are always kept Current.

o Research and implement best practices (ITIL framework) in help desk and IT support.

o Monitoring and managing desktop support, IT services desk, and VIP support functions to ensure optimal service.

o Maintaining high performance levels for service-related processes and implementing improvement activities wherever necessary.

o Taking ownership of critical incidents, coordinating with resolution parties, and establishing effective communication between stakeholders for post-incident reviews.

o Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding service delivery.

o Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of service delivery.

o Taking accountability for service delivery performance, meeting customer expectations, and driving future demand.

o Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes and creating strategies for service delivery optimization.

o By managing and facilitating meetings, IT service delivery managers ensure that teams are improving performance, service, and product quality. They use information gathered at these meetings to target areas that need improvement

Ensure Teams Are Trained:

o Ensure that team members are familiar with IT service delivery processes and best practices.

Performance and Quality Management:

o Providing accurate and regular reports to the management on performance of the service delivery.

o Building strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments.

o Ensure Implementation and updating of monitoring standards as required by system owners.

o Ensure alerts, incidents and problems are acknowledged, investigated, escalated, and cleared based on documentation.

o Ensure project management standards are implemented and adhered to.

o Ensure change management process is adhered to in accordance with the ITIL framework.

o Ensure incident management process is followed and root cause analysis are accurately documented and published to the relevant stakeholders.

o Serve as escalation point for issues not resolved within SLA.

o Ensure an understanding of corporate, subsidiary and business unit needs of all entities.

o Ensure that requirements are gathered and articulated to relevant parties for coordination, investment, and support purposes.

o Build relationships with all the entities and manage SLA’s and operational level agreements.

o Leading personnel management, including staff recruitment, performance assessment, training, and mentoring.

o Implement disciplinary actions where necessary according to the company HR policies.

o Compile the Performance Management documentation in collaboration with staff members in terms of:

? Job Profile requirements

? Strategic Performance Objectives

? Key Performance Areas

? Personal Development Plan

? Conduct performance reviews in accordance with policies and procedures and take corrective actions where necessary.

o Ensure Personnel leave Planning, capturing, and approvals are carried out in accordance with the company HR policy.

o Contribute to the development of the budget.

o Ensure procurement processes are adhered to when executing purchasing requirements.

o Monthly reconciliation of actuals against budget and report on deviations.

o Manage Software support contracts, maintenance SLA and renewals with suppliers.

o Ensure correct allocations of voice and data on Spend manager.

o Ensure assets management processes are adhered to and that accurate records of the IT assets are maintained.

o Ensure correct billing by suppliers and timeous invoices submissions to finance department.

o OEM and External Vendor Relationship Management; (i.e., Supplier Management).

o Ensure only approved Tracker software are installed on tracker IT devices.

o Supervising desktop management teams to facilitate continual improvements in the desktop environment.

o Collaborating with technical design teams to set standards for software, hardware, and security.

o Ensure Desktop updates and patches are applied effectively and promptly.

o Enabling high-level performance benchmarks for access devices, such as PCs, laptops, and mobiles.

o Support Knowledge repository

o Feedback and reporting to system owners on performance/availability.

o Define and ensure compliance to reporting and escalation procedures.

o Ensure that staff comply with the SLA defined with the business.

o Ensure compliance with and assist with the definition of Workstations standard.

o Investigate new technologies to improve productivity and processes and procedures.

o Define and regularly review the various workstation standards for the business.

o Provide leadership to increase support satisfaction among customers and use your expertise to lead and direct the technical support team members to support customer.

o Develop, Maintain, and update procedures and documentation for application support.

o Ensure that staff comply with the SLA defined with the business.

o Ensuring comprehensive database of known queries and resolutions is kept up to date.

Desired Skills:

It Management

Excellent coordination

Facilitate meetings

Team training

Performance Management

Quality Management

Relationship Management

Purchasing and asset management

IT Technical skills

Service Level Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

