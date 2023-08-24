Junior Backend Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Junior Backend Developer
R 33 000.00 – R 35 000.00 CTC Per Month
Cape Town
Exciting opportunity exciting exists with our company, who specializes in is developing software solutions.
Primary function of Job
The Backend Developer is responsible for performing backend development life-cycle activities including:
- Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business requirements
- Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the solution
- Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing
- User documentation
- Post development system training
- Product maintenance and enhancements
Qualifications, Technologies and Experience Required
- IT Qualification (degree/diploma) will be an advantage
- Language/Framework:
- C#
- .Net Core 3.1 (Targeting .NET 6)
- WebAPI, REST
- SQL
- Bitbucket
- Cloud knowledge
- Azure/Google
- CI/CD Pipeline
- The following will be advantageous
- Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)
- Enterprise Level Logging Knowledge (EG ELK Stack/ AppInsights)
- Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ/Azure Service Bus)
- Event Driven Architecture
- Domain Driven Design (DDD)
- Security Auth/OIDC/Identity Server 4
- .Net Framework 4.7.2+
- HTML5/CSS 3, XML, JSON, AZURE, SQL
- Angular 8+
- DevOps mindset
- Azure DevOps (Pipeline)
- Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
- Agile/SCRUM methodologies
- Knowledge and understanding of OO design principles
- Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
- Client and Server development experience
Skills Required
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Good interpersonal and team working skills
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Critical thinking and reasoning skills
- Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems
- Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
- Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately
- The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
- Experience in Agile/SCRUM methodology advantageous
- Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests (coverage assessment, mocking)
- Must be aware of software design patterns
- Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development
Key Performance Area
- Software Development
- Reporting and Administration
- Self-Development
Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Azure