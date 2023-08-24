Junior Backend Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Junior Backend Developer

R 33 000.00 – R 35 000.00 CTC Per Month

Cape Town

Exciting opportunity exciting exists with our company, who specializes in is developing software solutions.

Primary function of Job

The Backend Developer is responsible for performing backend development life-cycle activities including:

Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business requirements

Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the solution

Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing

User documentation

Post development system training

Product maintenance and enhancements

Qualifications, Technologies and Experience Required

IT Qualification (degree/diploma) will be an advantage

Language/Framework: C# .Net Core 3.1 (Targeting .NET 6) WebAPI, REST SQL Bitbucket Cloud knowledge Azure/Google CI/CD Pipeline The following will be advantageous Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices) Enterprise Level Logging Knowledge (EG ELK Stack/ AppInsights) Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ/Azure Service Bus) Event Driven Architecture Domain Driven Design (DDD) Security Auth/OIDC/Identity Server 4 .Net Framework 4.7.2+ HTML5/CSS 3, XML, JSON, AZURE, SQL Angular 8+ DevOps mindset Azure DevOps (Pipeline) Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence) Agile/SCRUM methodologies Knowledge and understanding of OO design principles Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous Client and Server development experience



Skills Required

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good interpersonal and team working skills

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

Critical thinking and reasoning skills

Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems

Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints

Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately

The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date

Experience in Agile/SCRUM methodology advantageous

Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests (coverage assessment, mocking)

Must be aware of software design patterns

Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development

Key Performance Area

Software Development

Reporting and Administration

Self-Development

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position