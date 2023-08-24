Mid-Senior C#.Net Developer (JHB Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN cutting-edge code while preparing technical requirements and modifying software modules as the next Mid-Senior C#.Net Developer sought by a dynamic Boutique Software company. The position is for Joburg – mainly remote. Applicants will require a relevant BSc. or BTech Degree or similar tertiary qualification with at least 5+ years’ work experience – must include developing in C# and .Net or similar. Your other tech tools should be the following: .Net Core, MVC, JavaScript, HTML and a bonus will be any experience with React Native.

DUTIES:

Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements.

Develop high quality code in C#, .NET languages.

Prepare technical requirements, functional specifications and configuration documents.

Address technical queries from clients in a prompt manner.

Work with QA team in Unit Testing and System Testing.

Coordinate with Project team to develop ad-hoc prototypes.

REQUIREMENTS:

BTech, BSc. or equivalent from Varsity College, CTI, University or CPUT – Depends on experience.

5+ Years relevant work experience (Negotiable). Essential must be developing in C# and .Net/or similar.

Good knowledge of MS-SQL or MySQL.

.Net Core.

MVC.

JavaScript.

HTML.

React Native – Would be a bonus.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

