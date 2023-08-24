MS Power Platform/Projects for the Web developers – Western Cape Cape Town

About the client:

Our client forms part of local government, and they provide top-notch solutions for fleet management, in-vehicle surveillance, license plate recognition and public transport monitoring.

What are we looking for:

They are looking for a MS Power Platform/Projects for the Web developers. Previous experience with the implementation with Projects for the Web is required. The candidate needs to be formally certified in MS Power Apps platform. Industrial Engineering degree or higher is also a requirement. The duration of the contract is 4 to 12 months to join their team in Cape Town.

Key Responsibilities:

Creating and managing automation flows, applications and reports across a diverse organisation.

Working with a small team that is focused on a Microsoft low-code/no-code journey, focusing on delivering value by creating modern, easy-to-use solutions for IT and business users.

Non-negotiable requirements:

Hands-on experience with developing solutions that utilise Power Platform, Dataverse (CDS), Microsoft Teams, Microsoft integration components and Microsoft Office 365

Experience with development languages such as C#, Net, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML and CSS

Proficient with Power BI

Experience with MS SharePoint

Familiarity with Azure services (i.e. Logic Apps and Cloud Storage)

Knowledge of Azure DevOps processes including automation pipelines

Ability to incorporate new features and techniques released by Microsoft responsibly

Essential Competencies

Matric / Grade 12

Industrial Engineering or IT-related Degree

Power Apps/Platform certification

2-4 years’ experience working on Microsoft Power Platforms

Location & Type

Cape Town/ Hybrid working model. 2 days on for 2-4 hours

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

JavaScript/TypeScript

HTML

CSS

Power BI

Power Platforms

