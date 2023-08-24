MS Power Platform/Projects for the Web developers – Western Cape Cape Town

About the client:
Our client forms part of local government, and they provide top-notch solutions for fleet management, in-vehicle surveillance, license plate recognition and public transport monitoring.
What are we looking for:
They are looking for a MS Power Platform/Projects for the Web developers. Previous experience with the implementation with Projects for the Web is required. The candidate needs to be formally certified in MS Power Apps platform. Industrial Engineering degree or higher is also a requirement. The duration of the contract is 4 to 12 months to join their team in Cape Town.
Key Responsibilities:
- Creating and managing automation flows, applications and reports across a diverse organisation.
- Working with a small team that is focused on a Microsoft low-code/no-code journey, focusing on delivering value by creating modern, easy-to-use solutions for IT and business users.
Non-negotiable requirements:
- Hands-on experience with developing solutions that utilise Power Platform, Dataverse (CDS), Microsoft Teams, Microsoft integration components and Microsoft Office 365
- Experience with development languages such as C#, Net, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML and CSS
- Proficient with Power BI
- Experience with MS SharePoint
- Familiarity with Azure services (i.e. Logic Apps and Cloud Storage)
- Knowledge of Azure DevOps processes including automation pipelines
- Ability to incorporate new features and techniques released by Microsoft responsibly
Essential Competencies
- Matric / Grade 12
- Industrial Engineering or IT-related Degree
- Power Apps/Platform certification
- 2-4 years’ experience working on Microsoft Power Platforms
Location & Type
- Cape Town/ Hybrid working model. 2 days on for 2-4 hours
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.Net
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- HTML
- CSS
- Power BI
- Power Platforms