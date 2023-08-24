Network Engineer

The incumbent will be the technical expert that implement changes to the IP Network portfolio for M-Pesa Africa on the MPESA HUB

? Assist with IP/MPLS Architecture and Planning of International IP Networks supporting MPESA HUB and M-Pesa Internet and Private VPN layer 2/3 Services. The incumbent would be required to stay up todate with the latest technology evolution in IP networking domain Design and implement robust solutions, taking design best practice frameworks into consideration Work with various Subject Matter Experts in developing and implementing robust and innovative solutions.

Main Responsibilities

? Design, implement, and maintain network infrastructure for MPESA HUB, with a focus on VMware, Cisco, and Microsoft Azure technologies, engaging with 3rd party vendors as required.

? Ensure the network is operating at peak performance and troubleshoot any issues that arise.

? Collaborate with cross-functional global teams to ensure the network meets the organization’s needs.

? Implement and maintain network security protocols to protect the organization’s data and infrastructure.

? Stay up-to-date on industry trends and new technologies in network engineering and security.

? Develop and maintain network documentation and diagrams, ensuring all configurations are up-to-date and accurate in line with Standard Operating Procedures.

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

? Cape Town Based

? 5years or more years of Technical experience on networking components in terms of architecture, design, implementation testing

? CCIE (or equivalent) certification preferred

? University Degree in Electrical Engineering, B. Tech or Engineering Diploma

? A Valid Driver’s License and own reliable car essential. Able to work under pressure and deadline driven

? A Willingness to learn and to be a team player.

? Strong Problem solving & analytical skills.

? A keen interest in Strategy and project management with administration skills

? Even tempered and patient nature

? Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

? At least 5 years of experience in network engineering, with a strong focus on VMware, Cisco, and Microsoft Azure technologies.

? In depth knowledge of network virtualization such as VMware NSX or Cisco ACI

? Experience designing, implementing, and maintaining complex network infrastructure.

? Knowledge of network security protocols and best practices.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

? Strong communication and collaboration skills.

? Ability to multitask and work in a high paced environment.

Skills

? Deep knowledge of Internet and IP/MPLS Network technology. Specifically, Broad and deep technical knowledge of the following as a minimum: MPLS (LDP, RSVP, fast re-route, SegmentRouting), BGP, ISIS, OSPF, Ethernet (inc. QoS & OAM), L2 & L3 VPNs IP-QoS, BNGs, IPMulticast, PPP, L2TP, 3rd Party Ethernet & broadband access products, MEF services (E-LAN,E-tree , E-Line.), Internet peering & transit, RIPE, IPv6 and NFV.

? knowledge in IP/MPLS technologies and services. Excellent communication and presentation skills.

? Demonstrable security best practice awareness across service provider IP/MPLS domains.

? Familiar with Traffic and KPI indicators on IP/MPLS Networks

? Demonstrable thought leadership into emerging technologies

? Understanding of key IP/MPLS operational and/or IP/MPLS network design requirements.

? Good background on Hw and Sw characteristics and lifecycle, in-depth understanding of features and how they work in a real environment

? Familiar with Traffic and KPI indicators on IP Networks.

? Experience in Firewall Configuration

Desired Skills:

Network engineering

Cisco IOS

Vmware

Azure

Internet

Broadband experience

Firewall configuration

MPLS

Cisco Wireless

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

