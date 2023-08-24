Quality Automation Engineer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT product development and quality software delivery by implementing and maintaining automation using modern continuous integration and automated testing approaches as the next Quality Automation Engineer sought by a global provider of Digital Workplace Management Tech. You will be responsible for manually testing new features and verifying fixes, with a constant focus on automating as much of the testing function as possible. Applicants must have a completed Programming/Automation Degree/Certification – preferably also a completed ISTQB Foundation qualification with 5-8 years’ work experience as a QA/Automation Engineer, 3 years’ work experience with modern Continuous Integration and Automated Testing practices & Python and JavaScript. Your other tech tools should include Protractor/Cypress/Playwright or similar, Linux, TestNG/Junit, REST API, Jira and TestLink/Qmetry.

DUTIES:

Participate in an Agile development process as projects require.

Collaborate with the team to continually improve the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process – Identify bottlenecks or inefficiencies. Research new tools, technologies, and testing processes. Make recommendations to tooling or process improvements.

Manually verify software patches before they are delivered to customers.

Collaborate with the Development team to plan, create, manage and execute the overall test plan per feature – Create test plans. Document test cases. Manually test user stories to ensure acceptance criteria are met. Create automated tests to cover the test plan as far as possible.

Assist with troubleshooting of customer support cases.

Enable customers and service organisations by actively engaging on relevant IM channels.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Completed relevant Programming / Automation courses, Certifications, or Degrees.

Completed ISTQB Foundation preferred.

Experience/Skills –

5-8 Years of experience as a Quality Assurance/Automation Engineer.

At least 3 years’ experience working with modern Continuous Integration and Automated Testing practices.

At least 3 years’ experience doing basic development (Python and JavaScript preferred).

Must be able to work across the full technology stack i.e., frontend and backend testing.

Required Skills –

Protractor / Cypress / Playwright or similar.

Linux command line basics.

Jenkins configuration and pipelines.

TestNG/JUnit.

REST API integration and testing using Postman or similar.

Jira.

TestLink / Qmetry. Must hold current valid Driver’s License and passport. Must be able to travel from time to time. You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.



Preferred skills –

Python / JavaScript basic scripting.

Robot Framework.

Selenium.

Bash scripting.

Docker.

Ansible.

ATTRIBUTES:

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Motivated, self-starter.

Fast learner.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to work across technology stacks.

