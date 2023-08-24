SAP Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an SAP Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Establish and implement best practice project management processes, and ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget and within scope
- Formulate project requirements, investigate viability of projects, identify stakeholder needs and expectations and develop project scope accordingly
- Directing and monitoring work efforts, identifying resource needs, performing quality reviews, and escalating timeline issues appropriately
- Track, analyze and report on the progress of projects
- Ensure the optimal allocation and use of resources for projects, and manage, mentor and guide the Project team
- Collaborate with business owners and IT architecture to maintain business alignment and achieve architectural compliance
- Monitor and proactively mitigate project risks
- Develop and manage the budgets associated with the relevant projects
- Manage change control appropriately
- Remain up to date with relevant technologies and project management methodologies
Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience
- Formal Project Management qualifications and certifications like a diploma in project management from the FTI, PMBOK, PMP, PRINCE2 Certifications, etc.
- At least 8 years relevant project management experience with a proven track record of successful SAP and other IT related projects
- Experience with and exposure to SDLC, Agile and ASAP methodologies
- Strong Leadership abilities including the ability to manage and resolve conflict
- Excellent planning and organisational skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- High attention to detail and results oriented
- Pressure resilience
- Business acumen
Desired Skills:
- FTI
- PMBOK
- PMP
- Prince2
- Project Management
- SDLC
- Agile
- ASAP
- SAP