SAP Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an SAP Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Establish and implement best practice project management processes, and ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget and within scope

Formulate project requirements, investigate viability of projects, identify stakeholder needs and expectations and develop project scope accordingly

Directing and monitoring work efforts, identifying resource needs, performing quality reviews, and escalating timeline issues appropriately

Track, analyze and report on the progress of projects

Ensure the optimal allocation and use of resources for projects, and manage, mentor and guide the Project team

Collaborate with business owners and IT architecture to maintain business alignment and achieve architectural compliance

Monitor and proactively mitigate project risks

Develop and manage the budgets associated with the relevant projects

Manage change control appropriately

Remain up to date with relevant technologies and project management methodologies

Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience

Formal Project Management qualifications and certifications like a diploma in project management from the FTI, PMBOK, PMP, PRINCE2 Certifications, etc.

At least 8 years relevant project management experience with a proven track record of successful SAP and other IT related projects

Experience with and exposure to SDLC, Agile and ASAP methodologies

Strong Leadership abilities including the ability to manage and resolve conflict

Excellent planning and organisational skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

High attention to detail and results oriented

Pressure resilience

Business acumen

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

FTI

PMBOK

PMP

Prince2

Project Management

SDLC

Agile

ASAP

SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position