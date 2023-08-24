Security Analyst

We are looking for a Security Analyst with 3 to 5 years of experience in a hands-on security role who possesses a solid foundation in safeguarding digital assets and information systems. They must have demonstrated expertise in utilizing a range of security tools to protect against cyber threats. Their skill set must include proficiency in firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), proxy servers, and endpoint protection.

What you will do:

Monitor, Manage, and configure Security Tools.

Monitor User, Network, Threat, and other events from security tools to identify abnormal activity indicating security incidents.

Review and correlate incident information to determine and assess their urgency and impact.

Perform Threat Intel Research and understand current Cybersecurity Threats, Tactics, and techniques.

Establish a detailed understanding of the client’s infrastructure.

Establish a detailed understanding of clients’ incidence response processes.

Research and understand and stay abreast with the Mitre Attack Framework

Create and update Security incidents in the ITSM platform with detailed information on logs relevant to the incident.

Update and track incidents and requests based on analysis results and incident response updates.

Escalate validated and confirmed Incidents to TIER 2 and designated incident response teams.

Work closely with other security teams and designated incident response teams

Create client requests for information elements and reports.

Identify gaps and/or omissions in security detection and posture.

Provide input into Runbook and playbook development.

Assist in the automation of response and remediation processes.

Support and assist senior analysts.

Your expertise:

Hold an industry-recognized (vendor-neutral) security certification (e.g.,

CISSP, CEH, Security+, etc.) Hold a recognised SIEM Tool Certification

3 – 5 years in a hands-on security role, with a strong background in security tools including but not limited to firewalls, IDS/IPS, proxy servers, and endpoint protection.

2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC

environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) 5+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Location – Lynnwood, Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

