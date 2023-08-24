Senior Data Analyst (CPT/JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

A fun, sharp and highly self-driven Senior Data Analyst is sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company to join its Data team on a mission to empower everyone with insights and data in their hands to grow the company to new heights. Your core role will entail the creation of insightful reporting and analysis & presenting these to stakeholders to that the numbers are understandable and actionable. You will also aid the Data team to be more efficient by automating reporting and contributing to the data warehouse. Candidates will require a Bachelor’s Degree or similar 3-year tertiary qualification in a quantitative field with at least 3 years work experience in Data Analysis and proficiency with Advanced Excel, SQL, Tableau, Qlik Sense or Power BI.

DUTIES:

Responsible for creating insightful reporting and analysis. Presenting this to stakeholders so that the numbers are understandable and actionable.

Work across multiple departments and work with several payment systems databases.

You will work in a small Agile Data team and contribute to an evolving company that is on a data maturity journey.

Utilize your knowledge, skills, and experience to turn raw data into information and insights, which can be used to make business decisions.

Manage daily data requests for internal and external clients diligently addressing their data needs.

Assist in making the Data team more efficient by automating reporting and contributing to the data warehouse.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or other 3-year tertiary qualification, in a quantitative field.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 years work experience in Data Analysis.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Working experience with SQL.

Knowledge of a visualization tool such as Tableau, Qlik Sense, or Power BI.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of the payments or banking industry.

Have technical proficiency in database design and data models.

Worked with Microsoft Synapse and Data Factory.

Some knowledge of FinTech, and an interest in Entrepreneurship and Startups would be beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Get energised by a fast-paced environment.

Adaptable and don’t mind a bit of chaos now and again.

Regard collaboration as an essential part of getting the job done.

Pride yourself as being a self-starter who doesn’t lack motivation.

Don’t need to be micromanaged.

Takes feedback well and uses it for self-improvement.

Welcomes change and new ideas.

Values the importance of diversity.

Problem-solving skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

