About the client:
Leading retail and wholesale group with widely recognized and differentiated formats, represented in over 300 stores in 9 sub-Saharan countries. We have leading market shares in the general merchandise, liquor, home improvement, and wholesale food markets.
What are we looking for:
As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining our web-based applications. The candidate will work with the development team to implement new features as well as.
Key Responsibilities:
- Proactively identifies and solves technical problems related to work in progress, development of new software, or enhancements to existing software.
- Develops, tests, and implements custom software solutions for collaboration with other developers and teams.
- Collaborates with and provides guidance to other developers on effective ways to construct database systems.
Non-negotiable requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field required
- 8+ years of experience in the development of software applications space
- Expertise in SQL Server and T-SQL
- Familiarity with older .NET framework
- Proficiency in Classic ASP
- Knowledge of JavaScript, particularly relating to built-up functionality
- Understanding of Web Security principles and practices
Location & Type
- Remote working model and contract
Desired Skills:
- older .NET frameworks
- Classic ASP
- MS SQL
- T-SQL