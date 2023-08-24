Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 24, 2023

About the client:

Leading retail and wholesale group with widely recognized and differentiated formats, represented in over 300 stores in 9 sub-Saharan countries. We have leading market shares in the general merchandise, liquor, home improvement, and wholesale food markets.

What are we looking for:

As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining our web-based applications. The candidate will work with the development team to implement new features as well as.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Proactively identifies and solves technical problems related to work in progress, development of new software, or enhancements to existing software.
  • Develops, tests, and implements custom software solutions for collaboration with other developers and teams.
  • Collaborates with and provides guidance to other developers on effective ways to construct database systems.
  • Expertise in SQL Server and T-SQL
  • Familiarity with older .NET frameworks
  • Proficiency in Classic ASP
  • Knowledge of JavaScript, particularly relating to built-up functionality
  • Understanding of Web Security principles and practices

Non-negotiable requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field required
  • 8+ years of experience in the development of software applications space
  • Expertise in SQL Server and T-SQL
  • Familiarity with older .NET framework
  • Proficiency in Classic ASP
  • Knowledge of JavaScript, particularly relating to built-up functionality
  • Understanding of Web Security principles and practices

Location & Type

  • Remote working model and contract

Desired Skills:

  • older .NET frameworks
  • Classic ASP
  • MS SQL
  • T-SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position