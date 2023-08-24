Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

About the client:

Leading retail and wholesale group with widely recognized and differentiated formats, represented in over 300 stores in 9 sub-Saharan countries. We have leading market shares in the general merchandise, liquor, home improvement, and wholesale food markets.

What are we looking for:

As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining our web-based applications. The candidate will work with the development team to implement new features as well as.

Key Responsibilities:

Proactively identifies and solves technical problems related to work in progress, development of new software, or enhancements to existing software.

Develops, tests, and implements custom software solutions for collaboration with other developers and teams.

Collaborates with and provides guidance to other developers on effective ways to construct database systems.

Non-negotiable requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field required

8+ years of experience in the development of software applications space

Expertise in SQL Server and T-SQL

Familiarity with older .NET framework

Proficiency in Classic ASP

Knowledge of JavaScript, particularly relating to built-up functionality

Understanding of Web Security principles and practices

Location & Type

Remote working model and contract

