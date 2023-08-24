Senior Full Stack Developer

About the client:

Our client and their teams own a diverse set of products with multiple capabilities. To effectively support these products our teams require a diverse set of software development skills and strong product knowledge geared for delivery.

They build market leading platforms and software to support out the box configuration of our brands and markets.

Be part of building a bespoke iGaming platform that supports loosely coupled off the shelf components that can be easily added, configured, or removed as required.

What are we looking for:

The Full Stack Developer will form part of a small self-sufficient team that will focus on the delivery of their games management tool. The role will require very specific skill sets geared toward developing and entire solution from start to finish. This role requires a good understanding of client side and server-side technologies.

Key Responsibilities:

Primary Duties

Implementing a defined product based off of a design specification.

Develop cutting-edge software using the latest development tools and frameworks.

An understanding of back-end development concepts is required.

An understanding of front-end development concepts is required.

Working with Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines.

Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various products.

Collaboration with Project Owners and QA engineers in developing, testing and deploying system components.

Support to Team

Transfer of business and technical knowledge to the greater team.

Support to Technical Lead and Software Development Manager

Assist in enforcing Agile and Scrum methodology in the teams.

Assist in coordinating Pair Programming.

Assist in implementation of best practices, coding standards and relevant methodologies.

Non-negotiable requirements:

Demonstrates consistent behaviour aligned to the Organizational Culture.

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects.

Proven experience in coding with an understanding of system architectures and knowledge of SOA.

Ability to work alongside Technical Leads to integrate and propose viable solutions to business.

Tech Stack:

Angular (latest)

Typescript/ JavaScript

C#

.NET core 3.1

.NET 6/7

Git / Source Control

NoSQL Databases (Mongo)

Desirable

Computer Science related degree, diploma, or similar qualification

Caching concepts

Basic security concepts (TLS/HTTPS/OWASP)

Message broker software

Container Orchestration (Kubernetes/Docker)

Continuous Integration (Gitlab/TFS)

HTML5 / CSS3 / SASS

Responsive Web Design

Visual Studio 2022 / VS Code

Location & Type

Cape Town/ Hybrid working model

