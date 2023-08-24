Senior Java Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a leading software company based in Cape Town, South Africa. They specialize in providing turn-key solutions and a Service Delivery Platform for network operators, enabling them to develop, manage, and grow their digital service offerings. With a highly dynamic and talented team, our client works with the latest cutting-edge technologies in a microservice-based environment.

As an experienced Senior Java Engineer, you will have the opportunity to work with a team of top-notch engineers on exciting and innovative projects. You will be responsible for developing backend web services using Java and the Spring (Boot) Framework, within a cloud-based environment. Additionally, you may be involved in solutions architecture and collaborating with other stakeholders to translate business requirements into new functionality within microservices. This role offers the chance to work with technologies such as gRPC, Kafka, and RabbitMQ, as well as container-based and cloud environments like Kubernetes.

Responsibilities:

– Utilize your solid Java background to contribute to 80% backend development using the Spring (boot) Framework.

– Design event-driven architectures based on use-cases using Junit for testing.

– Collaborate with other teams and team leaders when system integrations are required.

– Provide support and assistance to other stakeholders in the business when ad-hoc queries arise.

– Work with the latest technologies like gRPC, Kafka, and RabbitMQ in a container-based, cloud environment.

– Possibility of solutions architecture involvement, translating new business requirements into new functionality within existing or new microservices.

Requirements:

– Minimum 5+ years of experience in a web application-based environment.

– Solid background in Java and RDMS.

– Strong understanding of backend web server API design.

– Experience with Queueing methodologies and the Pub-Sub model.

– Knowledge of horizontal scalability and how to achieve it.

– Familiarity with container-based/cloud environments, such as Kubernetes.

– Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

– Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

– Exceptional analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

Kafka

RabbitMQ

gRPC

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position