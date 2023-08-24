Our client is looking for a senior software developer to join their dynamic company. The developer will be part of their agile development team and will have a dual role of responsibility, namely, to be responsible for all deployment functions and to assist with the development of software applications.
They will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses. They will also have experience in building CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and effective code releases.
To be successful in this position, you should have a working knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.
Responsibilities:
- To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure.
- To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs.
- Write technical documentation when required.
- To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features.
- Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems.
- Ensure a high standard of coding and application design.
- Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focussing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery.
- Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques.
- Automate and improve development and release cycles.
- Plan and estimate development efforts.
Technical Knowledge and Skills:
- 5 years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack.
- Experience working in an agile development team.
- Azure Devops to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent devops tools.
- GIT
- Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with:
- o ASP.net
- o C#
- o SQL Server and working with large volumes of data
- o RESTFul and Soap API’s
- o HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Minimum of 2 years recent working experience with:
- o ASP.net Core
- o Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks
- At least 5 years of experience in database design
- Experience working with Atlassian Jira
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (a candidate with this certification is not required but would be beneficial)
Soft Skills:
- Excellent communication and critical thinking skills.
- Good organisational skills and detail-oriented mindset.
- Experience of working individually as well as in a team.
- Must have a strong sense of responsibility with a good work ethic.
- Staying updated on modern development environments, techniques and trends.
- Strong analytical skills.
- A keen eye for detail and a precise approach to work.
- A passion for coding and technology in general.
About The Employer:
My client is a IT services and IT consulting company that focuses on powering enterprise mobile messaging across the entire mobile ecosystem.