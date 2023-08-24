Senior Software Developer

Aug 24, 2023

Our client is looking for a senior software developer to join their dynamic company. The developer will be part of their agile development team and will have a dual role of responsibility, namely, to be responsible for all deployment functions and to assist with the development of software applications.

They will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses. They will also have experience in building CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and effective code releases.

To be successful in this position, you should have a working knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.

Responsibilities:

  • To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure.
  • To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs.
  • Write technical documentation when required.
  • To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features.
  • Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems.
  • Ensure a high standard of coding and application design.
  • Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focussing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery.
  • Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques.
  • Automate and improve development and release cycles.
  • Plan and estimate development efforts.

Technical Knowledge and Skills:

  • 5 years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack.
  • Experience working in an agile development team.
  • Azure Devops to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent devops tools.
  • GIT
  • Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with:
  • o ASP.net
  • o C#
  • o SQL Server and working with large volumes of data
  • o RESTFul and Soap API’s
  • o HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Minimum of 2 years recent working experience with:
  • o ASP.net Core
  • o Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks
  • At least 5 years of experience in database design
  • Experience working with Atlassian Jira
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (a candidate with this certification is not required but would be beneficial)

Soft Skills:

  • Excellent communication and critical thinking skills.
  • Good organisational skills and detail-oriented mindset.
  • Experience of working individually as well as in a team.
  • Must have a strong sense of responsibility with a good work ethic.
  • Staying updated on modern development environments, techniques and trends.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • A keen eye for detail and a precise approach to work.
  • A passion for coding and technology in general.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • APIs
  • C#
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

My client is a IT services and IT consulting company that focuses on powering enterprise mobile messaging across the entire mobile ecosystem.

