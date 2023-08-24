Senior Software Developer

Our client is looking for a senior software developer to join their dynamic company. The developer will be part of their agile development team and will have a dual role of responsibility, namely, to be responsible for all deployment functions and to assist with the development of software applications.

They will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses. They will also have experience in building CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and effective code releases.

To be successful in this position, you should have a working knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.

Responsibilities:

To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure.

To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs.

Write technical documentation when required.

To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features.

Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems.

Ensure a high standard of coding and application design.

Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focussing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery.

Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques.

Automate and improve development and release cycles.

Plan and estimate development efforts.

Technical Knowledge and Skills:

5 years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack.

Experience working in an agile development team.

Azure Devops to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent devops tools.

GIT

Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with:

o ASP.net

o C#

o SQL Server and working with large volumes of data

o RESTFul and Soap API’s

o HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Minimum of 2 years recent working experience with:

o ASP.net Core

o Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks

At least 5 years of experience in database design

Experience working with Atlassian Jira

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (a candidate with this certification is not required but would be beneficial)

Soft Skills:

Excellent communication and critical thinking skills.

Good organisational skills and detail-oriented mindset.

Experience of working individually as well as in a team.

Must have a strong sense of responsibility with a good work ethic.

Staying updated on modern development environments, techniques and trends.

Strong analytical skills.

A keen eye for detail and a precise approach to work.

A passion for coding and technology in general.

Desired Skills:

.Net

APIs

C#

CSS

HTML

Javascript

Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

My client is a IT services and IT consulting company that focuses on powering enterprise mobile messaging across the entire mobile ecosystem.

