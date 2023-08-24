Senior Solution Architect

About the client:

One of the leading Financial Services companies with Insurance, Asset Management and Banking streams. The company in South Africa listed on 3 major African stock exchanges, with a growing African footprint and vibrant culture.

A technology-forward company, with a continuous learning environment that is in the business of helping people and companies do great things with their money.

What are we looking for:

The Senior Solution Architect primarily works with the business domain experts and business leadership to craft a solution that is fit for purpose from a business perspective. Consequently they focus their attention on a smaller facet of service (the solution package) to make sure that it operates effectively as part of the whole as well as independently as a stand-alone solution.

Focusses on the technical and business feasibility of a solution and ensure that it fits within well-established patterns and guidelines laid down by the enterprise architects and solution practice architects

Takes responsibility for the quality, commercial compliance and technical integrity of the solution being delivered back into the business

Works actively with senior technology / platform systems analysts from across the operational space (both internal subject matter experts and those of the chosen suppliers)

Could have a small team of solution architects under his/her guidance

Key Responsibilities:

Compliance

Ensures delivery fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects and is in compliance with the IT strategy

Oversees the implementation of new solutions to ensure they adhere to the signed off solution architecture designs

Financial Control

Understands the fiscal components of a solution to ensure it satisfies the commercial requirements of the business and is sustainable, adaptable, and practical within the RUN model

Personal Effectiveness

Ability to explain the complex in layman’s terms to bring technology to the masses

Accepts and lives the company values

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 3 months to 1 year

Plans workload vs work demand for a small team of solution architects

Strategy

Models and defines the financial implications and considerations of potential solutions

Models, defines and collaborates around designs with business and enterprise stakeholders

Provides options and recommendations to business stakeholders to ensure that they can make the best business decisions based on the different solution alternatives and patterns

Technical Consultation

Analyses business processes to determine how IT investment could deliver value through improved cycle times, lower costs, improved quality

Builds the detailed transition plan for the more effective exploitation of IT investments

Defines a solution and ensure that it:

Meets the business requirements



Meets the non-functional requirements



Fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects



Is in compliance with the IT strategy



Can be readily leveraged by other parts of the business

Responds to stakeholder needs and influences the development of alternative solutions

Non-negotiable requirements:

Broad- IT knowledge and strong problem solving skills

IT Technical skills. (Java, Java Script)

Able to model different architecture views including conceptual, logical and detailed physical designs in order to facilitate discussions with both business and technical stakeholders

Grasp of IT concepts, patterns, principles

Policy Administration knowledge

Cloud certification, specifically AWS

SAFe architecture certification or familiarity with Agile architecture

Essential Competencies

Strategic

Change as a Way of Executing

Leading with influence

Collaboration (Diversity & Inclusion)

Agile Innovation

Customer First, Personal Mastery (Lifelong Learning)

Location & Type

Cape Town/ Hybrid working model

6 month contract – renewable based on performance

Desired Skills:

Cloud certification

specifically AWS

SAFe architecture certification

Java

JavaScript

Agile

Policy Administration

