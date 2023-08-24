Senior Solution Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 24, 2023

About the client:
One of the leading Financial Services companies with Insurance, Asset Management and Banking streams. The company in South Africa listed on 3 major African stock exchanges, with a growing African footprint and vibrant culture.

A technology-forward company, with a continuous learning environment that is in the business of helping people and companies do great things with their money.

What are we looking for:

The Senior Solution Architect primarily works with the business domain experts and business leadership to craft a solution that is fit for purpose from a business perspective. Consequently they focus their attention on a smaller facet of service (the solution package) to make sure that it operates effectively as part of the whole as well as independently as a stand-alone solution.

  • Focusses on the technical and business feasibility of a solution and ensure that it fits within well-established patterns and guidelines laid down by the enterprise architects and solution practice architects
  • Takes responsibility for the quality, commercial compliance and technical integrity of the solution being delivered back into the business
  • Works actively with senior technology / platform systems analysts from across the operational space (both internal subject matter experts and those of the chosen suppliers)
  • Could have a small team of solution architects under his/her guidance

Key Responsibilities:

Compliance

  • Ensures delivery fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects and is in compliance with the IT strategy
  • Oversees the implementation of new solutions to ensure they adhere to the signed off solution architecture designs

Financial Control

  • Understands the fiscal components of a solution to ensure it satisfies the commercial requirements of the business and is sustainable, adaptable, and practical within the RUN model

Personal Effectiveness

  • Ability to explain the complex in layman’s terms to bring technology to the masses
  • Accepts and lives the company values
  • Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
  • Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results
  • Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 3 months to 1 year
  • Plans workload vs work demand for a small team of solution architects

Strategy

  • Models and defines the financial implications and considerations of potential solutions
  • Models, defines and collaborates around designs with business and enterprise stakeholders
  • Provides options and recommendations to business stakeholders to ensure that they can make the best business decisions based on the different solution alternatives and patterns

Technical Consultation

  • Analyses business processes to determine how IT investment could deliver value through improved cycle times, lower costs, improved quality
  • Builds the detailed transition plan for the more effective exploitation of IT investments
  • Defines a solution and ensure that it:
    • Meets the business requirements
    • Meets the non-functional requirements
    • Fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects
    • Is in compliance with the IT strategy
    • Can be readily leveraged by other parts of the business
  • Responds to stakeholder needs and influences the development of alternative solutions

Non-negotiable requirements:

  • Broad- IT knowledge and strong problem solving skills
  • IT Technical skills. (Java, Java Script)
  • Able to model different architecture views including conceptual, logical and detailed physical designs in order to facilitate discussions with both business and technical stakeholders
  • Grasp of IT concepts, patterns, principles
  • Policy Administration knowledge
  • Cloud certification, specifically AWS
  • SAFe architecture certification or familiarity with Agile architecture

Essential Competencies

Strategic

  • Change as a Way of Executing
  • Leading with influence
  • Collaboration (Diversity & Inclusion)
  • Agile Innovation
  • Customer First, Personal Mastery (Lifelong Learning)

Location & Type

  • Cape Town/ Hybrid working model
  • 6 month contract – renewable based on performance

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud certification
  • specifically AWS
  • SAFe architecture certification
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Agile
  • Policy Administration

