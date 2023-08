Senior SQL DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join us as a Senior/Team Lead SQL DBA, leveraging 8+ years of expertise.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

DBA Certifications

Experience Required:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience as a DBA , with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.

, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment. Experience working with at least 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.

Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Work Environment:

Remote.

Physical demands:

Sitting.

Travel:

From time to time.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position