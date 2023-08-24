Senior Web Developer – Customer Experience

Key Responsibilities:

Reporting to the Head of Portfolio, the Senior Web Developer will be responsible for creating highly scalable, responsive web applications that facilitates a great user experience. The Senior Web Developer will be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns and, in accordance with the Technical Lead, will provide guidance to the other Developers.

Duties will include, but not limited to:

Designing, maintaining, and implementing website coding architecture and new features as

Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites.

Some level of back-end development will be required.

Proposing website solutions as required.

Working with the Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines.

Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands.

Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements.

Third-party API integrations.

Document changes to current/future implementations and Changes to Dev Processes.

Transfer technical knowledge to the greater Team.

This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities. The job holder may be required to complete any other reasonable duties in order to achieve business objectives.

Non-negotiable requirements:

A minimum of 5 years Front-End/Web Applications development experience

Relevant degree/ diploma

Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects

Proven knowledge of SOLID Principles & UML understanding

Angular experience

JavaScript Frameworks, i.e., Angular, Front-End Frameworks, HTML5, CSS3, SASS / LESS, JQuery/Typescript, Visual Studio, TFS / Git, MongoDB, REST API, Azure DevOps, C#

Essential Competencies

Development experience in Microsoft technologies

ThunderHead Experience

Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages.

Be able to work alongside Backend Development Team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications.

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Location & Type

Cape Town/ Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

HTML5

JavaScript

CSS3

SASS/LESS

JQuery

Typescript

