Software Developer – React

What are we looking for:

The Software Developer will be working on a variety of projects to help the company move forward. You’ll work closely with other developers, designers and product owners to ensure that our products are well developed and highly optimised. You will also have the opportunity to lead your own team as they complete specific tasks or deliver their own software systems for review by senior management

Key Responsibilities:

Performs regular regression testing of Front End application and its dependencies

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems

Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the

project

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered

Develops custom applications using the following technologies: Java, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, JQuery, Angular, [URL Removed] SASS, Bootstrap, Grunt, AWS, OpenStack, GIT

Designs and develops the architecture and the code necessary to implement the direction

Manages the execution of project tasks by assigning a list of activities to a team of workers

Non-negotiable requirements:

5 years of experience developing software for websites, mobile applications and/or web applications using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and/or ReactJS preferred

Must have an intermediate level of JavaScript knowledge

Must be proficient with Git/GitHub/Jira

Location & Type

Cape Town/ Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript and/or ReactJS

Git

Jira

Angular

