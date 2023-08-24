A reliable renewable energy EPC firm is looking for a Solar Project Manager to join their team in either Cape Town or Benoni.
As a Solar Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing solar energy projects from inception to completion. You will play a crucial role in ensuring the successful implementation of solar projects, coordinating with various stakeholders, and ensuring adherence to project timelines and budgets.
Responsibilities
- Project Planning: Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, budget, schedule, and resource allocation, in collaboration with the project team
- Stakeholder Management: Communicate and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and suppliers to ensure project requirements are met
- Resource Management: Coordinate and allocate resources effectively, including personnel, equipment, and materials, to meet project objectives
- Budget and Cost Control: Develop and monitor project budgets, track expenses, and implement cost control measures to ensure projects are completed within budget
- Quality Assurance: Implement quality control measures to ensure the highest standards are maintained throughout project execution
- Risk Management: Identify potential project risks, develop mitigation strategies, and proactively address issues to minimise project delays or cost overruns
- Project Documentation: Create and maintain accurate project documentation, including progress reports, change orders, and other project-related records
- Project Monitoring and Reporting: Monitor project progress, track key performance indicators, and provide regular updates to the management team and stakeholders
- Team Leadership: Lead and motivate project teams, fostering a collaborative work environment and ensuring effective communication and coordination
Requirements
- Diploma in Project Management, or a related field
- Proven experience in project management, preferably in solar energy or renewable energy
- Strong understanding of solar energy systems
- Demonstrated ability to plan, execute, and manage complex projects within budget and time constraints
Benefits
- Salary: R300K/yr – R420K/yr, negotiable
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
- Paid Time Off
