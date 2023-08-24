Solar Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

A reliable renewable energy EPC firm is looking for a Solar Project Manager to join their team in either Cape Town or Benoni.

As a Solar Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing solar energy projects from inception to completion. You will play a crucial role in ensuring the successful implementation of solar projects, coordinating with various stakeholders, and ensuring adherence to project timelines and budgets.

Responsibilities



Project Planning: Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, budget, schedule, and resource allocation, in collaboration with the project team

Stakeholder Management: Communicate and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and suppliers to ensure project requirements are met

Resource Management: Coordinate and allocate resources effectively, including personnel, equipment, and materials, to meet project objectives

Budget and Cost Control: Develop and monitor project budgets, track expenses, and implement cost control measures to ensure projects are completed within budget

Quality Assurance: Implement quality control measures to ensure the highest standards are maintained throughout project execution

Risk Management: Identify potential project risks, develop mitigation strategies, and proactively address issues to minimise project delays or cost overruns

Project Documentation: Create and maintain accurate project documentation, including progress reports, change orders, and other project-related records

Project Monitoring and Reporting: Monitor project progress, track key performance indicators, and provide regular updates to the management team and stakeholders

Team Leadership: Lead and motivate project teams, fostering a collaborative work environment and ensuring effective communication and coordination

Requirements

Diploma in Project Management, or a related field

Proven experience in project management, preferably in solar energy or renewable energy

Strong understanding of solar energy systems

Demonstrated ability to plan, execute, and manage complex projects within budget and time constraints

Benefits



Salary: R300K/yr – R420K/yr, negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience

Paid Time Off

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Kyla on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

