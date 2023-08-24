Solutions Architect at Medihelp Medical Scheme

About the role:

The post is responsible for designing and overseeing the architecture of software applications. The incumbent will work closely with cross-functional teams, including software developers, process engineers, analysts, and other stakeholders, to translate business requirements into robust technical solutions. Applicants must have expertise in application design, development methodologies, and emerging technologies, as this will be instrumental in driving the successful delivery of software projects. The post contributes to the various development efforts across the Medihelp solution landscape, including ERP, intranet, online, and mobile.

Essential functions of the job:

Develop, install, maintain, and modify advanced, integrated business application programs.

Develop custom solutions where software is inadequate.

Support Developers with program code, such as .Net Core and Natural/Adabas.

Design solutions architectures for platform modernisation initiatives.

Develop architecture documents consisting of flows, state transition, ERDs/data modelling and functional decomposition.

Assist the team with core system development initiatives.

Perform z/OS operations.

Provide guidance to Developers with projects of moderate complexity, and lead Developers in system design.

Identify and rectify badly written code to enhance system performance.

Monitor mainframe performance with tools such as Review, Grafana, and Rmfmon.

Qualifications and experience:

B.Sc. Computer Science or equivalent degree with at least five years’ relevant development experience, of which two years must have focused on solutions architecture,

OR

Grade 12 with eight years’ relevant IT and development experience, of which three years must have focused on solutions architecture.

Skills and knowledge:

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Analytical and solutioning skills.

Digital readiness, with demonstrated thought leadership in areas of emerging technology.

Strong back-end and front-end skills.

Knowledge of OOP concepts and design patterns, including data modelling.

Skilled in drawing up transition and data flow diagrams, file mapping, and data dictionaries.

Familiar with all legislative and regulatory prescripts, with specific reference to the Medical Schemes Act and Regulations.

Knowledge of the following:

– C#, Natural/Adabas, z/OS software;

– .Net Core Framework, Mobile (Flutter, Xamarin, Swiftic, etc.);

– SQL Server, SAP Sybase;

– Typescript/JavaScript/Jquery;

– RESTful and SOAP APIs; and

– CI/CD pipelines and code versioning/GIT, Azure DevOps.

Closing date: 31 August 2023

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

analytical and solutioning skills

digitial readiness

leadership

back-en and front-end skills

drawing up transition and data flow daigrams

file mapping

data dictionaries

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Medihelp Medical Aid is an accredited, self-administered medical aid with a solid foundation of 117 years’ experience in the industry. The scheme is registered as a medical scheme in terms of section 24(1) of the Medical Schemes Act 131 of 1998. We are also accredited as a managed care organisation, authorised to provide an array of hospital and pharmacy benefit management services, active disease risk management and support services and managed care network management services.

Employer & Job Benefits:

pension fund

medical aid

13th cheque

