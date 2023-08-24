Systems Analyst – Insurance

Role Purpose:

The Systems Analyst will be responsible for implementing and maintaining a number of technology systems including but not limited to: – Azure, AWS (AWS Database, Redshift, Elasticsearch) – Oracle Databases and SQL databases – SAP applications in Finance/HR/CRM and Marketing. You’ll also be responsible for data migration from various legacy systems into these new platforms. This includes designing ETL processes to move data from different sources onto the new platform. The Systems Analyst will need to understand business requirements as well as technical requirements regarding the system’s design.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems preferred.

Five years of experience in computer systems and/or software development required.

Must have 5+ years of experience in the field of information technology and software development.

Strong technical background with a proven track record in database design and development

Digital and Insurance(short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous.

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Requirements

Develops, develops, and implements systems and applications used for insurance industry processes.

Responsible for analysis of new insurance industry processes and technologies, performance measurement, business analysis, and system development

Is responsible for maintaining the technical aspects of the Information Management systems to ensure that they meet or exceed regulatory requirements.

Evaluates current practices and provides input on preferred solutions that could improve the stability and reliability of a system.

Perform various day to day tasks including design, review, and maintain spreadsheets, databases, and presentations; technical document creation (e.g., how-to guides, flowcharts, procedures, etc.); and various forms of data entry.

Performs all tasks associated with analysis and design, defining requirements, architecture, design, testing, implementation, documentation, and change management.

Desired Skills:

Insurance

AZURE

AWS

Oracle

ETL

• Custom built solutions

