R 33 000.00 to R 35 000.00 CTC Per Month

Stellenbosch, Cape Town

Primary function of Job

The Test Analyst will form part of one of the cross-functional sprint teams by filling the role of the gatekeeper for quality assurance in the team. Ensures that the creation of formal documentation – including test plans, test completion reports are completed. The Test Analyst actively uses the software by Testing using every feature of the system and the tools, ensuring functionality exists as per acceptance criteria (requirements) as well as verifying performance and reliability. Bugs, defects, issues or risks found are to be logged and tracked in JIRA (issue tracking software).

It is the responsibility of the Test Analyst to inform the Team Lead/Architect/ Quality head of issues found during testing, they will then vet and schedule into a release cycle. The Test Analyst will Form part of the release cycle by performing regression/integration testing as part of QA prior to release.

Characteristics

Meticulous and detail orientated

Is self-motivated and uses initiative

Passionate about quality

Investigative mind

Follow’s and believes in process

Organized

Able to work alone , unsupervised or within a self-managing team

Great communicator

The ability to meet deadlines and handle pressure

Qualifications and Experience Required

Preferred – IT Qualified, relevant tertiary degree/diploma or relevant experience (3+ years)

ISTQB Certified in Software Testing would be advantageous

Skills Required

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills : Modern Test Methodologies

Must understand QA processes and methodologies in an Agile software development environment

Experience in creating test cases in conjunction with business

Experience in creating and updating test plans for regression and integration testing

Defect tracking tools experience

Understanding of database concepts

Basic SQL Skills

1 – 5 yrs experience in software testing

Advantageous Skills/Qualifications

Experience with automated testing tools

API experience

Cloud Experience

Key Performance Areas

1.QA/ Testing Process

Administration and Reporting

Training and Development

