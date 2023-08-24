Test Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Test Analyst
R 33 000.00 to R 35 000.00 CTC Per Month
Stellenbosch, Cape Town
Primary function of Job
The Test Analyst will form part of one of the cross-functional sprint teams by filling the role of the gatekeeper for quality assurance in the team. Ensures that the creation of formal documentation – including test plans, test completion reports are completed. The Test Analyst actively uses the software by Testing using every feature of the system and the tools, ensuring functionality exists as per acceptance criteria (requirements) as well as verifying performance and reliability. Bugs, defects, issues or risks found are to be logged and tracked in JIRA (issue tracking software).
It is the responsibility of the Test Analyst to inform the Team Lead/Architect/ Quality head of issues found during testing, they will then vet and schedule into a release cycle. The Test Analyst will Form part of the release cycle by performing regression/integration testing as part of QA prior to release.
Characteristics
- Meticulous and detail orientated
- Is self-motivated and uses initiative
- Passionate about quality
- Investigative mind
- Follow’s and believes in process
- Organized
- Able to work alone , unsupervised or within a self-managing team
- Great communicator
- The ability to meet deadlines and handle pressure
Qualifications and Experience Required
- Preferred – IT Qualified, relevant tertiary degree/diploma or relevant experience (3+ years)
- ISTQB Certified in Software Testing would be advantageous
Skills Required
- Excellent analytical and problem solving skills : Modern Test Methodologies
- Must understand QA processes and methodologies in an Agile software development environment
- Experience in creating test cases in conjunction with business
- Experience in creating and updating test plans for regression and integration testing
- Defect tracking tools experience
- Understanding of database concepts
- Basic SQL Skills
- 1 – 5 yrs experience in software testing
Advantageous Skills/Qualifications
- Experience with automated testing tools
- API experience
- Cloud Experience
Key Performance Areas
1.QA/ Testing Process
