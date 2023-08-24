The Match Exchange named as Africa’s top tech innovator

The Match Exchange has been awarded the title of Tech Innovator for Southern Africa 2023 at the third annual KPMG Private Enterprises Tech Innovator competition.

The competition, which recognises leading technology innovators and future tech titans, provides the winner of the competition with the opportunity to represent Southern Africa at the Global Tech Innovator Competition, to be held in Portugal later this year.

“The Match Exchange is an agricultural trading platform that enables its market base to discover the most profitable route regarding the processor of grains, by focusing on optimising logistics and empowering farmers and processors to negotiate directly,” says Alan Barr, partner and head of private enterprise at KPMG. “At KPMG Private Enterprise we understand the impact that technology trailblazers are having on the world and The Match Exchange is a perfect example of how technology innovation is driving growth by creating access to new products, and services.

“Certainly, the caliber of entrants was incredible this year, and all worthy of being recognised for their impact in their specific markets. Notable entrant mentions include our first runner-up – Omnisient, a data analytics fintech company that helps people with no credit history get access to affordable credit, and second runner-up – Newform Foods, a Foodtech company that grows meat directly from cells. Both companies showcased how technology innovation can be used to address different challenges and diversify market access.”

Cobus van der Merwe, founder and CEO of The Match Exchange, comments: “Winning KPMG’s Southern Africa Tech Innovator competition is huge for Match Exchange. From the moment we entered the competition, up to winning, the process created an opportunity for the Match Exchange team to focus and recommit to what is important in our business.

“Certainly, this award is a strong affirmation that we are on the right path, and winning this competition will unleash renewed energy and thinking to capitalise on the opportunities we believe this recognition will bring.”

Barr adds: “This competition has once again provided an opportunity to showcase the leading tech innovators – demonstrating the impact that the fastest-growing tech innovators are having across the globe. We opened the competition in April this year and received 31 applications from the Southern Africa region, and all at an incredibly high standard. There is certainly no shortage of innovation in the Southern African region and their focus on addressing key issues facing the continent is truly encouraging to see.”

The Match Exchange is now going forward to represent Southern Africa at the KPMG Global Tech Innovator competition in Lisbon, Portugal in November, where it will be competing against the winners from 23 other countries/territories.

“The KPMG Private Enterprises Global Tech Innovator competition provides an incredible platform to increase visibility among high-growth, emerging companies and not only reinforces KPMG’s commitment to supporting fast-growing industries, but our ability to help tech entrepreneurs, across industries, who are innovating to become the tech leaders of tomorrow,” adds Barr. “We are proud of the success of the Global Tech Innovator competition, which has grown exponentially since its launch three years ago. This competition truly highlights new technology breakthroughs that are transforming and revolutionising businesses.”

The KPMG Private Enterprises Global Tech Innovator competition is made up of 23 countries across key economies, and while each region runs its own competition, the global platform allows various players across the world to pitch their business’s products and services and become recognised for how they are driving innovation and business excellence in their field – all judged by a panel of local and global industry experts.