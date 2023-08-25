Agile Business Analyst

Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Senior Agile Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together!

Main areas of responsibility include:

Analyze current business processes and identify areas for improvement.

Constructively engage with business stakeholders to ensure that customer. requirements are understood and provide innovative thinking to address them

Collaborate with internal teams, business stakeholders, and external partners to craft solutions.

Monitor and report on the progress of business initiatives.

Utilize data analysis tools to analyze trends, identify opportunities and address user needs.

Compile user stories in alignment with business requirements.

Support design, development, and testing team.

Experience and expertise:

Diploma/degree in Information Technology /Business Analysis or related

Agile development training

6 or more years of relevant work experience in Business Analysis or product development within the banking, finance, and/or telecommunications industry

Experience in identifying, defining, documenting, and communicating user needs

Experience working in a medium to large organization

Understanding African markets and users

Understanding emerging FinTech markets an added advantage

Personality traits:

Have the necessary hard and soft skills that are required to overcome the traditional barriers between software development, testing, and operations teams.

Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem-solving skills.

Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment.

Self-managing and taking the initiative to resolve issues.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Johannesburg – 12 Months Contract

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position