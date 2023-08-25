ARIS Technical Consultant

We are currently seeking an experienced and knowledgeable ARIS Technical Consultant to join our team. As an ARIS Technical Consultant, you will play a pivotal role in providing technical expertise and support for the implementation, configuration, and optimization of ARIS (Architecture of Integrated Information Systems) solutions. Your proficiency in ARIS and your ability to understand complex business processes will contribute to the success of our projects.

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT Qualification

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Provide development, administration, deployment, and application support to the enterprise for the ARIS Tool Support Team.

The role is primarily to extend and enhance the core capability of the ARIS platform and to provide support and solutions to the enterprise.

Scripts and evaluations are also required to be designed, developed, tested, and deployed.

The team has been challenged to drive broader adoption of the ARIS application for documenting both business processes and other modeling requirements.

In addition, there are business requirements driving a need to evaluate and deploy the currently unused capabilities of the ARIS platform, including business process mining and simulation.

Provide support to the business process community wanting to deploy current and future ARIS capabilities.

Work with the existing business process community to improve the analysis and evaluation of business processes and related models, the model review process including versions, publishing, and other governance processes.

Customization of scripts for the benefit of our organization.

Complete various projects designed at maturing the ARIS capability.

Support development of ARIS training material where required for the use of the scripts and reports.

Support the testing and deployment of software fixes, enhancements, and upgrades.

Self-manage and take accountability for the delivery of work requests

Collaborate to create the necessary functional test cases with the business process community.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Competencies:

Comprehensive understanding of ARIS modules – Specifically but not limited to ARIS Designer/Architect, ARIS Connect, and Release Cycle Management.

Understanding of ARIS models and their relationships with objects.

Understanding of ARIS objects and the occurrence in models, the assignment to other models, and their relationships with each other.

Knowledge of ARIS API’s.

In-depth knowledge of common process modeling notations – Specifically BPMN2.0 and EPC.

An in-depth understanding of JavaScript (in the ARIS context in particular) with a minimum of 5 years experience.

Work environment:

Initial 12-month contract

Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

