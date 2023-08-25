Automation Engineer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Automation Engineer / Automation Test Analyst to join our financial services client based in Cape Town (Century City) for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework & approach.

Implement, maintain, and improve test automation frameworks

Actively work with development and infrastructure teams for integrating test automation as an integral part of Continuous delivery pipeline

Pro-actively seek to make continuous improvements to test coverage, execution, and automation.

Evaluate, select, and formulate best usage of test automation tools for different purposes.

Conduct manual functional testing of the UI and APIs

Build up the automation test Framework.

Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy.

Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment

Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment.

In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies

A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice

Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies.

Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.

Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, TestnG, cucumber nunit/xunit, robotframework

Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes

Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser testing.

Ability to create good functional and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code coverage.

Excellent organization, communication, and interpersonal skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment.

Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with great attention to detail, critical thinking, solid communication, and proven leadership skills with the ability to lead multiple test paths simultaneously.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

3 – 5 years experience in manual and automation testing

Experience in testing rest Apis

Understand OOP concepts in programming language e.g., java, C#, python

Test automation frameworks e.g. nunit, testNg, robotframework

3 – 5 years Selenium experience

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

