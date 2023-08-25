Business Analyst – Sales

Are you passionate about driving sales growth and optimising business performance? Join our team as a Business Analyst focusing and being at the forefront of shaping our sales strategies and processes. In this role, you’ll dive into the heart of our sales operations, analysing data, identifying trends, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to enhance our sales activities.

Skills and Qualifications

3 to 5 years of proven experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with a focus on sales activities

Proficiency with SQL language

Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.

Practical experience generating process documentation and reports

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management

Experience working with agile methodologies

Relevant Diploma or Degree

FTI Business Analysis Certificate or equivalent is advantageous

Familiarity with CRM software and sales analytics tools is a plus.

Key Responsibilities

Process Enhancement: Collaborate with sales teams to streamline processes, eliminate bottlenecks, and enhance efficiency. Propose and implement changes that drive smoother sales operations.

Sales Strategy Support: Assist in the development and execution of sales strategies. Provide data-driven insights to shape strategic decisions and contribute to achieving revenue targets.

Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with various departments such as marketing, finance, and operations to ensure alignment and seamless integration of sales activities across the organisation.

Technology Utilisation: Leverage sales tools, software, and technology to optimise sales processes. Identify opportunities to enhance the effectiveness of our sales systems.

Data Analysis: Delve into sales data to uncover insights, trends, and opportunities. Identify areas for improvement and provide actionable recommendations to enhance sales performance.

