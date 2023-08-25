Business Intelligence Specialist

- To support the organisation through the by converting data into actionable visual display and insights, reporting and predictions that can drive and support operating efficiencies, enhance quick and accurate decision making while driving ongoing improvements and recommendations.
- This would include identification, research, analysis of data/business information looking for trends that highlight opportunities and challenges and continuous improvements.
- These outcomes must be influential in future thinking and decision making on a strategic, operational and tactical level
Qualifications:
- A relevant graduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/ IT Engineering) or Financial qualification with BI experience.
- A post-graduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/ IT Engineering) would be an advantage
Knowledge and Experience:
- Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in business intelligence environment add financial
- Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power BI; Tableau or other reporting platforms will be an advantage.
- Experience with SAP and Microsoft Dynamics/ Power BI, Qlikview and other technology systems and how these impact business
- Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling
- Deep understanding of predictive modeling
- Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages will be an advantage.
- Basic programming and software development knowledge will be an advantage
- Advanced Excel skills
- Strong knowledge of relational databases and the ability to build and maintain database views
- Ability to thrive in fast-paced environment.
- Data analysis and conversion into dashboards
- Demonstrated verbal and written communication skills and ability to interface with business and IT stakeholders
- Knowledge of banking, asset/fund management and private/venture capital businesses and industries
- Strong attention to detail with the ability to multi-task and work independently
- Ability to translate business needs to technical requirements
- Ability to explain highly technical information in a simplified manner
- Perform data manipulation and analytical techniques to provide analytical insights and recommendations that support decision making to the business as and when required.
- Development of date warehouses and sustainable BI solutions to address business needs, and identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions and identify development needs in order to improve and streamline operations.
- Develop end-to-end plans and designs of models required to support in-depth customer behavioural analysis and predictions. Translate business requirements into a technical specifications
- Analyse and deep dive the transactional behaviour, tendencies and trends and prepare in a user-friendly format and visualisation tools
- Collaborates with both business and technical teams to drive understanding of both the requirement and the solution being implemented.
- Provide best practice recommendations during building and operationalizing of visualization dashboards for the organization while sharing knowledge with the BI team
- Collaborate with teams to set internal benchmarks, develop critical metrics for new initiatives, and recommend continuous improvement strategies using data-driven insights.
- Design, develop, test, automate, and launch new dashboards and reporting solutions across the company.
- Will be required to handle multiple simultaneous tasks, prioritise work, and remain functional under pressure, and aggressive timelines.
- Maintain and support existing metrics, KPIs, reports and dashboards.
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets and report findings and make recommendations to company leadership
- To build management reports and dashboards, design data models, and identify opportunities to use data and analytics to improve operational performance
- Empower employees and managers in the organisation with the provision of information, benchmarks, metrics, and insights that they need to be independently successful in their roles.
- Strive for optimisation, automation, and continuous improvement, knowing that what is currently being done can always be improved.
- Mining of raw data (with the use of software) analysing the data and converting the data into actionable business reports to provide support the various teams within the division to make informed decisions and improve processes
- Engage the client and external market research in order to provide insight in relation to industry market tends.
- Ability to take abstract analytical problems and deliver results quickly and accurately extracting, organising, and analysing complex data sets to find a story that will enable better, faster, and more informed decision making across the organisation.
- Perform complex quantitative analysis and translate results into meaningful business insights
- Act as a translator to stakeholders at various levels, to assist them in making use of the data in terms that they understand.
- Monitor and dissect divisional data across our digital channels—become the “go-to” expert on production of dashboards and reporting and analysing.
- Develop and provide management reports and dashboards for stakeholders across the division.
- Perform in-depth analysis to identify data integrity issues and resolve such with key stakeholders
- Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end
- Distill complex data and relationships into clear, concise charts and visualizations.
- Design data models to extract data from operational databases and transform the data to easily understood business views.
- Process unstructured data into a form suitable for analysis- then perform the analysis and required reporting/visual dashboards
- Assist with Design and develop reporting assets that provide consistent, reliable and automated delivery of data.
- Become our ‘go to’ expert for information and analytical knowledge of our divisional data
- Provide analytics that identifies usage across the division.
- Partner with business stakeholders to set clear business KPIs and build dashboards that provide timely and strategic insights.
- Collaborate across the division to build solutions that serve multiple areas of the organization and possibly our business partners.
- Independently design interactive analytic solutions
- Work independently on end to end solutions, from data investigation to visual dashboards.
- Troubleshoot production issues and performance tuning.
- Ability to take abstract analytical problems and deliver results quickly and accurately extracting, wrangling, organising, and analyzing complex data sets to find a story that will enable better, faster, and more informed decision making across the company.
- Working with stakeholders to craft Business Requirements Documents (BRDs) for highlighting the specific key performance indicators or reports to provide insight to developing the technical specification documents to automate the building of reports.
- Transfer of knowledge to the organisation’s team/s to deliver a professional business intelligence service to their stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML