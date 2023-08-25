C# Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced C# Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Work on scheduling and reporting activities to create management systems

Create actionable C# solutions and services

Work on creating feature-rich scheduling, tracking, and reporting solutions

Perform checks to detect technical risks and difficulties connected to projects, then report and propose a solution strategy

Create, integrate, and test new features in a variety of apps

Maintain frequent communication with team members and work closely with them throughout the development process

Write C# code that is clean, efficient, scalable, and dependable

Coordination and progress updates with the team and other developers

Requirements

5+ years experience

C#/ASP.Net

.Net Core

JavaScript

MVC

Bootstrap

Benefits

Salary: R480K/yr – R540K/yr, negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience

Paid Time Off

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

