C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced C# Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- Work on scheduling and reporting activities to create management systems
- Create actionable C# solutions and services
- Work on creating feature-rich scheduling, tracking, and reporting solutions
- Perform checks to detect technical risks and difficulties connected to projects, then report and propose a solution strategy
- Create, integrate, and test new features in a variety of apps
- Maintain frequent communication with team members and work closely with them throughout the development process
- Write C# code that is clean, efficient, scalable, and dependable
- Coordination and progress updates with the team and other developers
Requirements
- 5+ years experience
- C#/ASP.Net
- .Net Core
- JavaScript
- MVC
- Bootstrap
Benefits
- Salary: R480K/yr – R540K/yr, negotiable
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
- Paid Time Off
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];.
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
