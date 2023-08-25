C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 25, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced C# Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

  • Work on scheduling and reporting activities to create management systems
  • Create actionable C# solutions and services
  • Work on creating feature-rich scheduling, tracking, and reporting solutions
  • Perform checks to detect technical risks and difficulties connected to projects, then report and propose a solution strategy
  • Create, integrate, and test new features in a variety of apps
  • Maintain frequent communication with team members and work closely with them throughout the development process
  • Write C# code that is clean, efficient, scalable, and dependable
  • Coordination and progress updates with the team and other developers

Requirements

  • 5+ years experience
  • C#/ASP.Net
  • .Net Core
  • JavaScript
  • MVC
  • Bootstrap

Benefits

  • Salary: R480K/yr – R540K/yr, negotiable
  • Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
  • Paid Time Off

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

