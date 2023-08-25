Cloud Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Cloud Engineer within their dynamic team.

Purpose Statement

To act as a Cloud Engineer in a senior position to build out and maintain resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing Cloud solutions that will assist the company to become the best bank in the world.

Experience (Minimum)

5+ years’ experience in Infrastructure, Software Development, DevOps.

3+ years design and implementation of highly available, enterprise-scale Cloud infrastructure.

2+ years in AWS.

Introducing Cloud technology (start-up) in an environment – processes, principles etc.

Design and hands on troubleshooting background on AWS Platform (Azure or GCP will be advantageous).

Experience working in a DevOps environment.

Experience developing and supporting infrastructure and Cloud capabilities for micro services-based architectures.

Experience working with CI/CD tools.

Experience with authentication and Authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML).

Experience working with scripting and provisioning tools like Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation or equivalent.

Experience (Ideal)

Experience in a financial services or banking organisation.

Infrastructure security.

Experience in engineering data pipelines using Big Data technologies such as Spark, Kafka, Hadoop, Storm, etc.

Experience with ELK, New Relic or similar on Public Cloud Platforms.

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.

Experience working in a fast paced Agile/Scrum environment (Atlassian Stack).

Qualifications (Minimum)

Certification.

Qualifications (Ideal)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Engineering – Other.

Knowledge (Minimum)

Design and deployment of highly available, enterprise-scale Cloud infrastructure.

Advance knowledge of infrastructure concepts, technologies, and patterns. (SDLC, IaC)

Practical, working knowledge of:

Developing and delivering systems on AWS Platforms (Azure or GCP will be advantageous).

Supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation using a combination of processes and existing tools.

Understanding of Cloud Security technologies and best practices.

Understanding of Networking in Cloud environments.

Knowledge (Ideal)

Understanding of modern software engineering patterns, including those used in highly scalable, distributed, and resilient systems.

Ability to deliver long-term, repeatable IaC solutions that incorporate directly into an overall CI/CD process.

Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell, Python.

