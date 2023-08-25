Firmware Tester – Gauteng

My client who is a NYSE and JSE listed company, is looking for you to join their team!

This position is based in Cape Town and offers the opportunity to continuously learn and grow.

We are looking for a Firmware Tester, if you have the following requirements below, please apply!!

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)

3+ years of experience in development of test infrastructure and executing/integration of firmware tests for embedded devices

National Instruments Development suite (Labview, TestStand)

C# .NET and SQL

Protocol design, test specification, and test implementation

Debugging and general problem solving in different code bases and environments

Working with emulators and simulators

Driver and board-level system software test development and integration

Advantageous

CI/CD pipelines

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GPS, Cellular, LoRa, TCP/UDP, MQTT, AWS IoT

C and RTOS fundamentals

FPGAs

JTAG debugging experience

ARM/RISCV based processors and micro-controllers and communications protocols such as I2C, UART, SPI, USB, MIPI, I2S, etc.

