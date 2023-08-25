My client who is a NYSE and JSE listed company, is looking for you to join their team!
This position is based in Cape Town and offers the opportunity to continuously learn and grow.
We are looking for a Firmware Tester, if you have the following requirements below, please apply!!
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)
- 3+ years of experience in development of test infrastructure and executing/integration of firmware tests for embedded devices
- National Instruments Development suite (Labview, TestStand)
- C# .NET and SQL
- Protocol design, test specification, and test implementation
- Debugging and general problem solving in different code bases and environments
- Working with emulators and simulators
- Driver and board-level system software test development and integration
Advantageous
- CI/CD pipelines
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GPS, Cellular, LoRa, TCP/UDP, MQTT, AWS IoT
- C and RTOS fundamentals
- FPGAs
- JTAG debugging experience
- ARM/RISCV based processors and micro-controllers and communications protocols such as I2C, UART, SPI, USB, MIPI, I2S, etc.
