Full Stack Developer (Angular, C#) – Western Cape

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen visual eye for beautiful digital aesthetics as a Full Stack Developer (Angular, C#) is sought by a global Software Tech company to join its team. You will develop web interfaces and applications using Angular, C# and the Microsoft .NET framework while creating quality prototypes and evaluate & advise on the technical feasibility of UI/UX design implementation. You will require a 3-year IT-related Degree/Diploma with 4+ years’ solid industry work experience utilizing HMTL, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, C# and .NET. You must also have practical experience developing browser-based applications and also be skilled in Azure, SQL, SOAP, REST, JSON, XML & MSAL.

DUTIES:

Work within a Software Development team, following Agile development methodologies.

Contribute to the analysis and design of software products and tools.

Evaluate and advise on the technical feasibility of UI/UX design implementation.

Create quality prototypes for a clearer understanding of UI designs.

Develop web interfaces and applications using Angular, C# and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Test and confirm software is fit for purpose with intended audiences.

Recommend and implement refinements and improvements.

Follow formal Software Engineering best-practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum 3-year IT-related Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years of solid industry experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, C# and .NET.

Practical experience in developing browser-based applications.

Understanding of cloud-based technologies, Azure, SQL and relational databases, SOAP and REST Web-Services, JSON, XML, MSAL.

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies.

Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit.

Advantageous –

Experience in web and graphic design, layout, and composition, colour theory, typography, icon design.

Comfortable with image authoring tools such as Photoshop and/or Illustrator (or their equivalents).

Experience in User Interface Design, UX and Graphics.

Experience in using wire framing/design tools.

Experience with Microsoft Azure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

Interest in and understanding of user psychology, usability and experience design.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position