IT Auditor – Gauteng Johannesburg North

To assist with the execution of remedial actions in the Risk Register and action items in the Audit Log. This shall include the documentation of relevant procedures or Standard Operating Procedures, the tracking of progress made by responsible persons in executing their tasks as per the Risk Register and Audit Logs, to verify and compile evidence to be provided to the auditors, to manage the Risk Register and Audit Logs.

Honors Degree (NQF 8) in (Auditing/Accounting/Finance/IT / Informatics, CompSci) for the required resource

Plus CISA or CISM or CISP or IRBA or SAICA

Desired Skills:

CISA

CISM

CISP

IRBA

SAICA

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Compliance Institute of South Africa

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position