IT Support Technician – Western Cape Monte Vista

ENVIRONMENT:

DELIVER remote helpdesk application and desktop support while also ensuring onsite end-user, application and infrastructure support as the next IT Support Technician sought by a provider of cutting-edge Managed IT Services. The ideal candidate will require a suitable IT qualification or relevant work experience with an A+ / N+ or other suitable Certification. You must have 2+ years’ work experience with Windows desktop, Endpoint devices (laptops, smartphones, etc.) & Microsoft product suite. You will also need experience working with and supporting end-users and be proficient with Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange, and Office 365. Candidates must have a valid driver’s licence as well as their own reliable transport.

DUTIES:

Ensure on-site end-user, application, and infrastructure support.

Deliver remote helpdesk application and desktop support.

Provide on-site server and networking support.

Proactively identify and implement new technologies to benefit the business and the user experience.

Ad hoc duties and projects as the role and business develops.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience.

A+; N+; other relevant Certifications.

2+ Years’ experience and working knowledge Windows desktop.

2+ Years’ work experience with Endpoint devices (laptops, smartphones, etc.).

2+ Years’ work experience with Microsoft product suite.

Experience working with and supporting end-users.

Experience with Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange, and Office 365.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively within a team.

Advantageous –

Familiarity with virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, Hyper-V).

ATTRIBUTES:

Effective interpersonal skills.

Being able to work under pressure situations.

Ability to adapt to work effectively with different personalities.

Effective analytical skills.

Work effectively as part of a team.

Able to learn new technologies quickly.

