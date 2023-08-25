Project Manager (Administrative & Legal) – Gauteng Pretoria North

A challenging opportunity exists for a young, financially and legal minded Project Manager to assist in the set up and development of a new division within a major role player in the agricultural sector in SA.

We require a Jnr Project Manager with at least two years’ relevant experience in the financial / legal field. Previous experience in Contract Law will be highly beneficial.

The Project Manager will establish a new division within the company that will offer administrative services (including financial and legal services) to new role players in the agricultural sector. As it is a new division, tasks will be varied and new and as such, the ideal candidate will have to show initiative and leadership in creating structures and processes.

DUTIES WILL INCLUDE:

Establishing an administrative office for the new division.

Diary Management

Arrange events and meetings

Contract Management

Data Capturer

Liaison with suppliers and clients.

EDUCATION

Matric/Grade 12

Certificate in Project Management (Preferably)

Legal Diploma (advantageous)

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS

2 – 4 Years Project Management experience

Strong numeracy skills

Communication skills

Computer Literacy (MS Office) essential

Strong Excel skills

Strong English and Afrikaans Language skills

Attention to detail

Clear criminal record

Willingness to travel

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



Salary Disclaimer: The advertised salary range serves as a benchmark to attract a diverse pool of qualified candidates for the position. The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

project management

legal

administration

