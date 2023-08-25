Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client is looking for a Project Manager/ Project Administrator to assist with the project management service for all assigned IT projects. The projects shall include but are not limited to, Enterprise Content Management system implementation, POPIA Automation, Audit Governance Risk and Compliance System implementation, New Lending System Implementation, and various other automation and integration initiatives.

Qualifications:

Honors Degree (NQF 8) in Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Systems / Business Studies/Administration/Management, Science & Technology/ Commerce for the required resource.

Professional qualification in project management, such as PMI Project Management Qualification (PMP, CAPM) or another recognized qualification (e.g., Prince2, CompTIA Project+, Certified Scrum Master)

Duration: 6 Months

Desired Skills:

IT

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

