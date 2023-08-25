RAN Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Duties & Responsibilities

Maintain the sites as specified by the Customer- according to schedule 2.21 Scope of Work and any instructions/standards provided.

Meet the daily/weekly/monthly Target per County/Region as required.

Technician must ensure Tools, Vehicles, Test Equipment, Laptops, Cellphones are looked after and checked for condition and ensure all of these are safe for use and maintained on a register.

Technician must ensure he/she complies with and adhere to the Health and Safety requirements of the company and the client’s requirement as applicable on the site.

To ensure that all access procedures as well as work status updates are done in accordance with the agreed procedures and processes.

Reduce the OOS (Out of Service) to within the service Level Agreement

Meet the Network Availability Target per County/Region as set down by the Customer

Ensure that all relevant alarms are cleared before leaving a site visit.

Ensure that all tasks are updated, as required on the provided tools and systems.

Ensure that all required activities are completed, as per the scope of work, either on an “A”, “B”, “C” or Adhoc service.

Ensure that all required pictures are taken according to guidelines and submitted, as per the scope of work for the relevant services being performed.

Ensure that all site procedures are always followed as specified by the client.

The Technician will follow the relevant service procedures as per the scope of work.

Adhere to Quality assurance and control, as indicated in the scope of work, report back on any deviations during a site service, SSF (Sub Standard Form) to be also submitted as required for the service type performed.

Assist his assistant with site access, duties on site and when required other technicians

Ensure that your e-mail address and company phone is always operational.

The Technician will always answer his phone when on duty and return calls as soon as possible when not on duty.

Ensure that allocated sites are alarm free as defined from time to time.

Desired Experience & Qualification

National Diploma in Electrical – Electrical qualifications will be beneficial

Qualified electrician (Red Seal), accredited electrician (Wireman’s license-IE), master electrician (It is important that the person must be qualified to work and be accredited as a three-phase electrician and not only single phase)

Matric/Grade 12

Valid Code 08 EB Driver’s License

3-5 Years’ Experience in the Telecommunications Environment.

Advanced Electrical Skills- Red seal

Communication and Leadership Skills

Advance Driving skills

4×4 Advance Driving

HIRA (Fire & Fist aid)

WOH (Working on Heights)- rescue

Advanced- medicals First aid level 1 to 3

Refrigeration Trade Test preparation and training

Microwave and Transmission training as per vendors

Maintenance skills as per SOW

Prism skills as per requirement

Electrical skills and accreditation-Installation Electrician

RF Skills- Inhouse training and competencies

Rope access level 1,2 and training

WHO (Working on Heights) Fall Arrest and Rescue

Arc and O2 Welding

IMS (Integrated Management System)

Microsoft Windows

SAP Plant Maintenance Modules

Generator Deployment competency

FMS- Field Management System

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

Electrician

RAN

Technician

About The Employer:

Join a large and stable national company and utilise your field technician skills.

