RAN Technician

Aug 25, 2023

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Maintain the sites as specified by the Customer- according to schedule 2.21 Scope of Work and any instructions/standards provided.
  • Meet the daily/weekly/monthly Target per County/Region as required.
  • Technician must ensure Tools, Vehicles, Test Equipment, Laptops, Cellphones are looked after and checked for condition and ensure all of these are safe for use and maintained on a register.
  • Technician must ensure he/she complies with and adhere to the Health and Safety requirements of the company and the client’s requirement as applicable on the site.
  • To ensure that all access procedures as well as work status updates are done in accordance with the agreed procedures and processes.
  • Reduce the OOS (Out of Service) to within the service Level Agreement
  • Meet the Network Availability Target per County/Region as set down by the Customer
  • Ensure that all relevant alarms are cleared before leaving a site visit.
  • Ensure that all tasks are updated, as required on the provided tools and systems.
  • Ensure that all required activities are completed, as per the scope of work, either on an “A”, “B”, “C” or Adhoc service.
  • Ensure that all required pictures are taken according to guidelines and submitted, as per the scope of work for the relevant services being performed.
  • Ensure that all site procedures are always followed as specified by the client.
  • The Technician will follow the relevant service procedures as per the scope of work.
  • Adhere to Quality assurance and control, as indicated in the scope of work, report back on any deviations during a site service, SSF (Sub Standard Form) to be also submitted as required for the service type performed.
  • Assist his assistant with site access, duties on site and when required other technicians
  • Ensure that your e-mail address and company phone is always operational.
  • The Technician will always answer his phone when on duty and return calls as soon as possible when not on duty.
  • Ensure that allocated sites are alarm free as defined from time to time.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • National Diploma in Electrical – Electrical qualifications will be beneficial
  • Qualified electrician (Red Seal), accredited electrician (Wireman’s license-IE), master electrician (It is important that the person must be qualified to work and be accredited as a three-phase electrician and not only single phase)
  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Valid Code 08 EB Driver’s License
  • 3-5 Years’ Experience in the Telecommunications Environment.
  • Advanced Electrical Skills- Red seal
  • Communication and Leadership Skills
  • Advance Driving skills
  • 4×4 Advance Driving
  • HIRA (Fire & Fist aid)
  • WOH (Working on Heights)- rescue
  • Advanced- medicals First aid level 1 to 3
  • Refrigeration Trade Test preparation and training
  • Microwave and Transmission training as per vendors
  • Maintenance skills as per SOW
  • Prism skills as per requirement
  • Electrical skills and accreditation-Installation Electrician
  • RF Skills- Inhouse training and competencies
  • Rope access level 1,2 and training
  • WHO (Working on Heights) Fall Arrest and Rescue
  • Arc and O2 Welding
  • IMS (Integrated Management System)
  • Microsoft Windows
  • SAP Plant Maintenance Modules
  • Generator Deployment competency
  • FMS- Field Management System
  • Microsoft Outlook
  • Microsoft Excel

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electrician
  • RAN
  • Technician

About The Employer:

Join a large and stable national company and utilise your field technician skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position