RAN Technician

Duties & Responsibilities
- Maintain the sites as specified by the Customer- according to schedule 2.21 Scope of Work and any instructions/standards provided.
- Meet the daily/weekly/monthly Target per County/Region as required.
- Technician must ensure Tools, Vehicles, Test Equipment, Laptops, Cellphones are looked after and checked for condition and ensure all of these are safe for use and maintained on a register.
- Technician must ensure he/she complies with and adhere to the Health and Safety requirements of the company and the client’s requirement as applicable on the site.
- To ensure that all access procedures as well as work status updates are done in accordance with the agreed procedures and processes.
- Reduce the OOS (Out of Service) to within the service Level Agreement
- Meet the Network Availability Target per County/Region as set down by the Customer
- Ensure that all relevant alarms are cleared before leaving a site visit.
- Ensure that all tasks are updated, as required on the provided tools and systems.
- Ensure that all required activities are completed, as per the scope of work, either on an “A”, “B”, “C” or Adhoc service.
- Ensure that all required pictures are taken according to guidelines and submitted, as per the scope of work for the relevant services being performed.
- Ensure that all site procedures are always followed as specified by the client.
- The Technician will follow the relevant service procedures as per the scope of work.
- Adhere to Quality assurance and control, as indicated in the scope of work, report back on any deviations during a site service, SSF (Sub Standard Form) to be also submitted as required for the service type performed.
- Assist his assistant with site access, duties on site and when required other technicians
- Ensure that your e-mail address and company phone is always operational.
- The Technician will always answer his phone when on duty and return calls as soon as possible when not on duty.
- Ensure that allocated sites are alarm free as defined from time to time.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- National Diploma in Electrical – Electrical qualifications will be beneficial
- Qualified electrician (Red Seal), accredited electrician (Wireman’s license-IE), master electrician (It is important that the person must be qualified to work and be accredited as a three-phase electrician and not only single phase)
- Matric/Grade 12
- Valid Code 08 EB Driver’s License
- 3-5 Years’ Experience in the Telecommunications Environment.
- Advanced Electrical Skills- Red seal
- Communication and Leadership Skills
- Advance Driving skills
- 4×4 Advance Driving
- HIRA (Fire & Fist aid)
- WOH (Working on Heights)- rescue
- Advanced- medicals First aid level 1 to 3
- Refrigeration Trade Test preparation and training
- Microwave and Transmission training as per vendors
- Maintenance skills as per SOW
- Prism skills as per requirement
- Electrical skills and accreditation-Installation Electrician
- RF Skills- Inhouse training and competencies
- Rope access level 1,2 and training
- WHO (Working on Heights) Fall Arrest and Rescue
- Arc and O2 Welding
- IMS (Integrated Management System)
- Microsoft Windows
- SAP Plant Maintenance Modules
- Generator Deployment competency
- FMS- Field Management System
- Microsoft Outlook
- Microsoft Excel
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Engineering
- Electrician
- RAN
- Technician
About The Employer:
Join a large and stable national company and utilise your field technician skills.