SAP IBP Senior Technical Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

SAP IBP Senior Technical Consultant

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Midrand, Gauteng

Position Overview:

One of the world’s leading professional service providers is seeking the expertise of a qualified SAP IBP Senior Technical Consultant.

The SAP IBP Senior Technical Consultant is responsible for supporting the Technical Practice by taking an active role in the SAP Team as well as handling the implementation and configuration of SAP IBP and related products. One will also be tasked with delivering exceptional client service and solutions across technical areas as a functional lead.

The SAP IBP Senior Technical Consultant will work with a global mindset with teams based in multiple countries.

The selected candidate will play an active role in the delivery teams to deliver solutions that are on scope, time, quality, and budget.

Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

A completed Bachelor’s Degree.

SAP IBP Certification and experience is

A minimum of 6 years’ experience in delivering Supply Chain Projects.

Experienced and comfortable in working as part of a global team.

In depth understanding of SAP Supply Chain Planning processes.

ABAP and Java Development know how.

Desired Skills:

SAP IBP

SAP IBP Certification

delivering Supply Chain Projects

SAP Supply Chain Planning processes

ABAP

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

One of the world’s leading professional service providers

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

