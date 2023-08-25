SAP PPDS Senior Technical Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

SAP PPDS Senior Technical Consultant

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Midrand, Gauteng

Position Overview:

A leading multinational professional services firm has a fantastic new opportunity available for an experienced SAP PPDS Senior Technical Consultant.

The main objective of the SAP PPDS Senior Technical Consultant is to support the Technical Practice by taking an active role in the SAP Team handling the implementation and configuration of SAP PPDS/PP and related products. One will also be tasked with delivering exceptional client service and solutions across technical areas as a functional lead.

The SAP PPDS Senior Technical Consultant will work with a global mindset with teams based in multiple countries. He/she will be playing an active role in the delivery teams to deliver solutions that are on scope, time, quality, and budget.

Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

A completed Bachelor’s Degree.

SAP Certification

A minimum of 6 years’ experience in delivering Supply Chain Projects.

Experienced in working as part of a global team.

In depth understanding of SAP Supply Chain Planning processes.

SAP PPDS experience is a must – preferably both in APO and S4.

Knowledge of APO, PP and/or IBP is essential.

Advanced understanding of Planning and particularly Production Planning Master Data.

ABAP and Java Development know how.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading multinational professional services firm

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

