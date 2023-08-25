Senior DBA – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Hybrid working model for a Snr DBA post based in DBN or JHB.

Key Requirements

5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.

5+ years experience in MSSQL-all aspects.

Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.

Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.

Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.

Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.

