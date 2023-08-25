Senior DBA – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Hybrid working model for a Snr DBA post based in DBN or JHB.
Key Requirements
- 5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
- 5+ years experience in MSSQL-all aspects.
- Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.
- Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
- Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
- Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- MSSQL