SENIOR IT SERVICE DESK TECHNICIAN

• Provides 1st and 2nd level IT support to the organisation by applying a Customer First culture, monitoring and resolving escalations and critical incidents and identifying areas creating tension, which can impact the interpersonal dynamics between service desk technicians and customers

• Co-ordinates and assists with the preparation of reports and measurements on the services provided by the Service Desk

• Provide support and coaching to service desk technicians on customer service and technical insights and trains and coaches all new employees on customer service, technical support and policies and procedures

Qualifications

• BSc/BCOM in IT/Computer Science/ Information Technology or Computer Science/ IT Engineering

• A+, Network+/CCNA

• S+ / Information Security management would be advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Extensive experience in service desk, networking and systems administration environment

Experience in networking technologies (LAN, WLAN, WAN, VPN, TCP/IP, Switching, Routing, Proxy, etc.)

Good written and verbal communication skills

Lead technical discussions with stakeholders in a non-technical manner

Proven experience in installing or upgrading of software

Proven ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues

Ability to listen and understand client issues and to make quick and professional determinations

Ability to work well with people and express empathy

Technical Experience requirements:

Experience in Microsoft Windows Server 2016 / 2019.

Proven experience as a service/help desk technician or other customer support role

Experience in Linux/Unix

Experience in database systems deployment and administration (Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and MS Access)

Experience in Cibecs endpoint data protection; Information Security (i.e., Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware, firewalls.); Server and Network hardware configurations and deployments

Exposure to Virtualizatiion technologies. (Hyper-V and VMware)

Experience in Microsoft Active Directory, IIS, DNS, DHCP, SMB, SQL Server

Provides 1st and 2nd level support to customers via the IT Service Help Desk

and 2 level support to customers via the IT Service Help Desk Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners.

Deliver, analyse, and improve on support statistics.

Provide input into and assist with development of policies for approval by Manager. and keep IT Support policies up to date.

Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests.

Providing technical support across the organisation (this may be in person or over the phone).

Administrate user identity: rest password, account expiry, group access, name change

Repairing and replacing equipment, as necessary.

Maintaining relationships with various hardware suppliers to obtain efficient levels of service and best pricing possible.

Address SLA areas of concern, evaluate service requests approaching or exceeding their SLAs and provide recommendations to adjust staff priorities.

Assist in obtaining pricing for hardware and software, either for internal use or for tenders and insurance.

Assists in the delivery of IT Procurement from stakeholders. Demonstrate knowledge of approaches to the market, tendering, and quotations for the supply of goods, services. Demonstrate a good understanding of the organizations’ procurement process context.

Provide imputes that will improve the ServiceDesk customer experience, turnaround time, and empowerment of ServiceDesk Technicians.

Co-ordinate preparation of all endpoint IT equipment insurance claims.

Ensure equipment is submitted for repairs, negotiate pricing and tracking of repairs in accordance with SLA.

Provide exceptional client service to all organisational recipients of mobile telephonic (cellular phones) hardware facilities

Manage the contracts and administration and renewals relating to these cellular phones

Follow up customer-satisfaction issues and user-feedback responses. review any negative feedback or concerns clients have raised as a part of the post-ticket satisfaction survey.

Responsible for ensuring positive client perceptions.

Coach IT Service Desk staff on customer-service skills as well as technical issues.

Co-ordination of Service Desk Swift calls by allocating them to resolvers and ensuring that they get closed with the agreed SLA.

Monitor to ensure Service Desk responsibilities to create specialization and increase service delivery pace.

Review client complaints, rectify issues and liaise with appropriate departments/SBUs to handle complex issues in a bid to provide effective solutions.

Observe Service Desk operations to determine how effective they are and recommend new techniques when old ones are ineffective.

Co-ordination of IT assets issued to employees for the performance of their duties.

Submit knowledge document for resolutions not already contained in the knowledge-base

Implements standard procedures and proposes modifications to improve workflow

Trains and coaches all new employees to establish thorough understanding of procedures.

Takes initiative to identify and propose remedies to problems to increase efficient workflow.

Collates information, using well defined procedures, in order to provides periodic status reports in written and verbal formats

Identifies potential risks and assists in developing resolution and preventative action.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

